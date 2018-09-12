Student docked for allegedly attempting to sneak into Abuja Airport

Kuje (FCT) – A student, Emnanuel Okoyata, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kuje Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly attempting to sneak into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to commit an offence.



Okoyata, 28, who resides at Bassa Village near the airport, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempting to steal.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Doris Okoroba, said that the case was reported by aviation security officials to the Kuje Police Station on Sept. 6.

Okoroba said that on the day the case was reported, the accused, a habitual criminal in the area also tried to sneak inside the airport through an illegal route.

She said that during investigation, it was discovered that the accused was found of sneaking inside parked planes to steal valuables.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 342 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Judge, Mr Taribo Jim, granted bail to the accused with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed.

Jim said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for mention. (NAN)