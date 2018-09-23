Strike: NNPC to intervene in oil workers, Chevron dispute

…Assures of fuel supply

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said it would intervene in the labour dispute between Chevron Nigeria and its workers to prevent the situation from degenerating into a crisis.

In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, also urged oil workers under the auspices of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, to halt their planned industrial action over the dispute.

Baru directed the management of the NNPC to work with other stakeholders to resolve the issue raised by the leadership of NUPENG and PENGASSAN.

While thanking the oil workers for their exemplary conduct and show of support through the years, Baru appealed to the unions not to do anything that would disrupt the industrial harmony that has pervaded the sector, saying the gains of recent past, if care is not taken, can be frittered away inadvertently.

He, however, expressed optimism that the current dispute would soon be amicably settled.

Furthermore, in the statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC allayed the concerns of motorists and other consumers of petroleum products over possible hiccups in supply in parts of the country due to the oil workers’ ultimatum.

Ughamadu assured that the NNPC holds adequate storage of petroleum products across the country to take care of the national demand.

He said the unions had recently called on the corporation, the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Department of State Services, DSS, to intercede in a brewing impasse between CNL and its staff in Nigeria over the company’s disclosure that the contracts with all its manpower services providers would expire by the end of October 2018.

According to Ughamadu, the industry unions had last Wednesday put its members on red alert fearing the new manpower services contracts may not serve the interests of its members.