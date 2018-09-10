STRIKE: Labour gives Osun govt 7 days notice

By Gbenga Olarinoye

THE joint labour union in Osun, comprising Nigeria Labour Unions, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, has issued a seven-day strike notice to the state government over non-payment of salary arrears, pensions and gratuity.

This is a follow up to the three days warning strike embarked upon by the state civil servants last week.

A statement signed, weekend, by the union leaders said the memorandum of understanding of December 30, 2017 between Osun State government and the leadership of the union had failed to yield expected results.

The statement was jointly signed by Bayo Adejumo, Chairman JPSNC; Jacob Adekomi, chairman NLC; Adebowale Ademola, chairman TUC; R. A. Oyegbami, secretary JNC, Rufus Adeyemi, secretary NLC; and Akin Olatunbosun, secretary TUC.

The statement said after critical review of the unbending posture of the government, despite the three days warning strike, to accede to the demands of workers, “we are constrained to use this medium to give the government a seven-day notice of strike action” with effect from September 10.