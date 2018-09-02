Stop going to the internet to read about your health challenges and focus your attention on the word of God with faith because there is power in the word of God, a cleric tells worshipers.

Pastor Yakubu Kezi, Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Goshen, gave the advice in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State at a Sunday service with the topic ‘Is there no balm in Gilead’.

“Pay attention to the word of God. Stop going to the internet to read about your health challenge. Focus your attention on the word of God with faith because there is power in the word of God.

“The word of God is medicinal and the only healer of all diseases,” He said.

He added that if humans paid careful attention to the word of God, it can pierce the innermost being of anyone who has faith will be healed all any afflictions.

“The word is also prophetic and able to show you the future. Instead if complaining of how the sickness is paining you, using the word of God, prophesy your healing and immunity from any affliction and you will see the miracle in your life,” he said

The cleric also explained that the word of God is spiritual and if it is applied to the physical, the word overwhelms the physical hence the call to humans prioritise the word of God on issues affecting their lives.

“When you spiritualise your life through the adherence to the word of God, miracles happen.

“An encounter with the word changes everything about your situation irrespective of whatever you are going through,” he added.

Kezi, however, cautioned that the efficiency of the word of God is determined by the faith of those applying it over their health.

NAN