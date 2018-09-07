Steve Azaiki joins Federal House race, submits nomination form

As the countdown continues to the 2019 general elections, a proactive Yenagoa son, Prof. Steve Azaiki (OON), has confirmed his readiness to join the political race to represent the good people of Yenagoa-Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency.

With the submission of his nomination form earlier yesterday to contest for the Federal House of Representative seat at the Bayelsa state PDP secretariat, Yenagoa, thousands of supporters stormed the complex in their numbers to cheer him.

Prof. Steve Azaiki, visionary leader, humanitarian pathfinder and distinguished technocrat was a pioneer Commissioner for Agriculture and a former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government. He was also the National Coordinator Nigeria National Think-Tank, President, World Environment Foundation for Africa (WEFFA) and currently the youngest Pro-Chancellor of the Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State.

The sterling qualities and envious credentials of Steve Azaiki as the professor of Agronomy, Institute of Potato Research, Ukrainian Agricultural Academy, now University of Life and Environmental Sciences, Kiev, Ukraine, with specialization in Phytopathology (plant protection) marks him out as a man with vast knowledge to represent his people at the National level politically.

He attended National University of Life and Environmental Sciences for his first, postgraduate and doctorate degrees, as well as Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (MBA in Project Management), University

of Abidjan, Cocody (Certificate in French language) and Ukrainian Agricultural University (Certificate in Russian language).

He was also appointed into the Governing Council of Federal University of Technology, Akure. Prof. Steve has made some positive contributions to his community and society by building primary schools, church, museum and erecting one of the best architectural masterpiece public libraries in Nigeria. With his love for education and equity, the vibrant administrator has created employment and scholarship opportunities for over 1,000 indigenes within and in the diaspora.

In view of his astute nature and considerations for humanity, especially the common man, Professor Azaiki who also holds a PhD in Public Administration, was also bestowed with Nigeria’s highest honour “Order of the Niger” (OON) in 2011.

This highly respected figure and intellectual in the academic world has authored several Books, some of which are: Oil, Politics and Blood (2006); Oil, Gas and Life in Nigeria (2007); The Evil of Oil (2009); Thoughts on Nigeria (2015); Oil, Democracy and the Promise of True Federalism in Nigeria among others.

‘It was a welcomed development’ says of the supporters, as another said; “It’s time Nigerians supported men of integrity with intellectual capacity, exceptional leadership quality and respected technocrats who can influence laws that will positively impact on the lives of his people.”