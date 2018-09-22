Stay connected to God, Adeboye counsels fathers

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has advised fathers to embrace God to overcome life’s challenges and have dominion over all forces of darkness, reports Olayinka Latona.

Pastor Adeboye gave the admonition at a special prayer programme for fathers, grandfathers, intending fathers and their families at the national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Dominion over the mighty’, the cleric explained that the only way any man can have dominion over the mighty is to truly associate with God.

“If you associate yourself with the Almighty, then you will have dominion over the mighty,” he said, stressing that genuine Christians are far above principalities and powers.

He advised them to exercise their God-given authority by forbidding every activity of satan or his agents any-time they rear their ugly heads.

In his words: “No forces of darkness or power can be likened to that of the Almighty God. Genuine Christians are far above principalities and powers. If you are a true child of God, you are far above principalities and powers. Witches, wizards, demons are all under your feet. You have dominion over every force of darkness.

“I am amazed when I hear Christians saying witches are after me. You are not to run away from them. You are the light, darkness must disappear wherever you are,” he stated.