StarTimes bags exclusive rights for Europa League

Africa’s leading pay-TV operator StarTimes has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights for UEFA Europa League in Sub-Saharan Africa until 2021.

Chelsea and Arsenal are playing in the competition and Nigerian fans who support these teams will follow the action live on StarTimes. The broadcast, which will begin on September 20th, will see football fans enjoy matches between the best European clubs.

“We are very happy to bring UEFA Europa League to our subscribers. This summer FIFA World Cup was a success and fans really appreciated that we brought them ICC exclusive and live right after. We then thought that they would be delighted to watch another European club competition on StarTimes,” explained Qasim Elegbede, StarTimes Brand & Marketing Director.

“We are working hard to bring the best sport content to our subscribers.This season will be intense for football fans with Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, FIFA Club World Cup, French & Italian Cups and now UEFA Europa League.”

StarTimes will broadcast UEFA Europa League in all Sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. StarTimes has been awarded exclusive rights for English, Portuguese and local languages in English and Portuguese speaking areas.