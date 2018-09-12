Starcom Media Perspectives’ COO cautions students against complacency

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Chief Operating Officer, COO, of Starcom Media Perspectives, Jude Odia, has cautioned O2 Academy students against complacency when they finally get the chance to work in a marketing communications agency.

Speaking as guest instructor at O2 Academy’s Master Class, he advised the students to subject themselves to constant up-skilling and re-skilling to survive the intense competition in the industry and also get to the zenith of their careers in the marketing communications.

“This school is training their head, it is training their mind, but more importantly, it is training their hands. When they leave here, the onus is on them to manage their career effectively through constant self-education. They also need to have a good career development plan for themselves and they need to ensure that they have the attitude of ‘I have not arrived,” Odia said.

Odia grew through the ranks at Starcom Media Perspectives, where he developed strategies for top brands like MTN, Coca-Cola, Visa and Samsung among others, leading to market share and equity growth in Nigeria and other markets.

In recent times, Odia has committed to mentoring the next generation of media agency leaders through knowledge sharing at seminars, workshops and training institutions like O2 Academy and Pan African University.

He was recently selected to attend the 2018 EMEA Emerging Market Executive Summit at Google Campus, Mountain View California, joining professionals from around the world to explore market trends, opportunities, and challenges from frontier markets.