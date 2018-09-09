Stanel Group lights up Suleja, employs over 300 youths

Stanel Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has commissioned street lights in one of its immediate host communities, Suleja Niger State.

The Suleja lightening project was unveiled recently by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu during the commissioning of Stanel World ‘One-Stop shop’ Centre in Suleja.

“Your Excellency, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, I am pleased to let you know that as part of our corporate social responsibility, we are lightening up our host community and the project is still ongoing.

“The staff strength of our facility here is over 500 and over 300 staff are already engaged, among whom are indigenes of this community.

“Thank you for your dependable support in bringing this State-of the-arts facility to the people of Niger State.”

“This is one of the many corporate social responsibilities that Stanel Group has, over the years, embarked upon in different parts of Nigeria. These include empowerment of over 1000 widows and physically challenged persons, distribution of food and clothing items to IDPs, human capital development, among others.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Suleja Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje said, “I would like to commend and congratulate the CEO of Stanel Group. On behalf of the good people of Suleja, I really appreciate and welcome this gesture in our domain.

“We know some of our people have started working here already and the CEO also said he was still going to engage more youths (men and women) into this One-Stop Facility. We have seen different businesses going on here – the car wash, Chicken Republic, Bakery, Stanel Tyres, kiddies park and others. This is not just a filling station.

“In addition to creating jobs for our people, Stanel Group has lightened up our community as part of its social responsibility with over 72 street light polls already powered up while the project is still ongoing.

“We thank our amiable Governor, Bello for allowing this to happen in Suleja and we hope and pray that the way Mr. Stanley came in here, he will also be in the entire 36 states of the federation.”