Stanel Group lights up Suleja, employs 300

In fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility, Stanel Group, on Saturday commissioned a street light project and announced the employment of over 300 youths in Suleja Niger State, one of its host communities.

The Suleja lighting and job creation projects were unveiled by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu as part of activities for the commissioning of Stanel World ‘One-Stop shop’ Centre in Suleja.

In his brief remarks at the occasion, Mr Uzochukwu expressed happiness for being able to impact the people through the street light and employment project, noting that the company would continue to do so until its core mandate is fulfilled.

According to him, ”it is heartwarming to let you know that as part of our corporate social responsibility, we are lightening up our host community and the project is still ongoing.

“The staff strength of our facility here is over 500 and over 300 staff are already engaged, among whom are indigenes of this community.

“I want to thank the government and people of Niger state their support in bringing this State-of the-arts facility project to fruition.”

Speaking on the company’s policy on giving back to society, Mr Uzochukwu said many, across the country, have benefitted from Stanel Group’s philanthropic gestures and promised to do more as the company grows.

According to him, “ prominent among the initiatives is the empowerment of over 1000 widows and physically challenged persons, distribution of food and clothing items to IDPs, human capital development, among others, across the country.”

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Suleja Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje commended the CEO of Stanel Group for his giant strides in impacting lives through his company.

“On behalf of the good people of Suleja, I really appreciate and welcome this gesture to our domain.

“We know some of our people have started working here already and the CEO also said he was still going to engage more youths (men and women) into this One-Stop Facility. We have seen different businesses going on here – the car wash, Chicken Republic, Bakery, Stanel Tyres, kiddies park and others. This is not just a filling station.

“In addition to creating jobs for our people, Stanel Group has provided lights on our streets with over 72 street light polls, as part of its social responsibility,” he said.

He also thanked Governor Sani Bello for creating the enabling environment for the project to be sited in Suleja.

