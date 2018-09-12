Stakeholders to discuss impact of fake news on brands today

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Stakeholders in the marketing communications industry are to discuss the effect of fake news on brands, impact on productivity, employment and the economy at large on October 12, in Lagos, at the instance of Katunga Media.

Katunda will be partnering brand journalists with support from Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR.

Executive Vice-Chairman of Katunga Media, Edgar Joseph said: “The need for Brand Custodians to seek very credible and sustainable response to this malaise cannot be over emphasised, as a result of the critical damage it has on brands which in most cases leads to the erosion of market share.

The session with a working theme: Ensuring Effective Brand Protection and Projection in the era of Fake News will have Mrs. Folake Ani Mumuney, the Group Head, Corporate Communications at First Bank who will be ably represented by Yinka Ijabiyi who heads Brand Management of the Bank will speak on: Identifying the specific impacts of Fake news on Brands.

Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, Group Managing Director at DDB Lagos and the President of the Association of Advertising Practitioners of Nigeria, AAPN, will be speaking on Fake News and its effect on Brand Value, the role of brand custodians and Brand reporters.