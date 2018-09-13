Soyinka, Ogunbodede,others eulogise Oluwasanmi at 35th anniversary of his transition as academic

By Gbenga Olarinoye, OSOGBO

Notable Nigerians mostly from the academia, recently converged at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ife, to celebrate the Second Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Hezekiah Oluwasanmi who died about 25years ago for his outstanding contributions to the citadel of learning.

Leading the pack of discussants at the one day event was the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka who described Professor Oluwasanmi as a deep thinker of note whose legacies in the university would remain un-obliterated in the history of humanity.

He affirmed that nothing could destroy the vibrant legacies the deceased had left behind adding: “that is more than sufficient for us who fortunately,are still alive to attest to his vision and commitments.”

Professor Soyinka stated also that the late Oluwasanmi remains one of those great minds that are far too frequently understated by the Nigerian society, saying he considered it a great privilege to have met and collaborated with him.

In his remark at the event, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede described the late vice-chancellor as a builder of builders whose contributions to the growth of the university is yet to be rivalled by other vice-chancellors that directed the affairs of the university after his exit.

Professor Ogunbodede said the late vice-chancellor has written his name in the Guinness Book of Records with his outstanding and never-to-be-forgotten intimidating achievements on the campus.

He described those achievements as pacesetting and achievements that cannot be erased from the minds of those who appreciate the works of a genius. He prayed to God to also equip him with more wisdom to be able to add value to the institution as the late Oluwasanmi did while on earth.

Also, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Professor Oluwasanmi Foundation, Most Revd (Prof.) Adebayo Akinde said the memory of great men which Professor Oluwasanmi typifies, deserves to be preserved in order to serve as incentive and motivation to generations to come.

“It is from this consideration that the board of trustees of the foundation have set its object around around the deceased commitment to his tripartite commitment to university teaching and research, University development/building and administration, and of course, Agricultural entrepreneurship and community development.