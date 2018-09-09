Soyinka emerges ‘Insurance Man’ of the year

The Managing Director/CEO of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka has been named ‘Insurance Man’ of the Year for 2017.

Olaotan carted the award at the 5th edition of the BusinessToday Online media award in Lagos.

While appreciating the honour bestowed on him, Soyinka thanked the organisers of the award for finding him worthy. He promised that he would continue in his stride to ensure that the insurance business in the country earns its rightful place of pride in the comity of financial institutions in the country and beyond.

Soyinka added that the company will not rest on its oars in upholding professionalism and strict adherence to corporate governance while maintaining the position of a responsible corporate entity to further project the industry.

Also commenting, Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management, Mr. Segun Bankole described Soyinka as an astute professional who over the years has demonstrated a high level of professionalism and integrity in his career spanning two decades.