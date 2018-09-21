Southern Sun fusion of hospitality, culture debuts

Thrills guests with ethnic nights

The Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel is redefining dining experience in Lagos with its ethnic Saturday theme night, which is a fusion of hospitality and culture.

The theme night started last month with the launch of an Igbo themed event tagged: Igbo Amaka and last week with the Yoruba themed ethnic Saturday Night menu tagged: Faaji Repete.

Southern Sun Ikoyi on the night of Igbo Amaka promoted tourism through the Igbo culture as it excited guests with a traditional cuisine designed to appeal to an array of palates whilst providing more exquisite options for guests to enhance their culinary experience.

The Ethnic Saturday Night experience further positioned Southern Sun Ikoyi as the preferred destination for local and foreign guests as they enjoyed a memorable experience of the local cultures within Nigeria in an environment reminiscent of the local traditional settings.

Igbo Amaka at Southern Sun Ikoyi provided guests with a menu spoilt for choice as it showcased array of appetizing starter meal options ranging from; Ugba, Abacha, Oseoji, Akwu and Aki na ukwa while other traditional meals like Nkwobi and Isiewu were also available on the menu alongside local palm wine to complement these delicacies.

Other main meals on the menu at the launch included Ofe Owerri, Ofe Okazi, Ofe Ukpo, Ofe Nsala, Ofe Onugbu, Ofe An’ara, Ofe Akwukwo, Ofe Mpoto, Ofe Achara, Ofe Akwu, Oha, Ofe Aragha amongst others.

The Executive Chef, Alex Mwaura, promised that subsequent Saturday nights at the hotel would further present an ambience that represents the ethnic culture on the menu.

So, that promise was kept last weekend with the Yoruba themed ethnic Saturday Night menu tagged: Faaji Repete.

The hotel celebrated the Yoruba culture to further promote tourism in the country as guests were treated to various culinary options on the menu as Southern Sun Ikoyi’s award-winning chef offered several dining and starter options from the Yoruba menu. That ensured that every experience was an unforgettable one whilst truly satisfying the taste buds of guests.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Hotel’s Head of Marketing, Ubong Nseobot, noted that the ethnic themed Faaji Repete night ensured that guests were treated to various local dishes such as Ewedu, Iyan, Gbegiri and Amala amongst other appetizing meal options.

She also added that guests were also well entertained to local serenades as experienced with the previous Ethnic Saturday Night theme at a reasonable price for the full dinner experience.