South-South PDP guber screening C’tee clears Wike, Okowa, Emmanuel

The South-South PDP Gubernatorial Screening Committee on Saturday screened and cleared Governors Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) to contest their respective state governorship primaries .

The screening which took place at the PDP South-South Zonal Headquarters in Port Harcourt lasted about two hours.

The three governors were screened jointly by the Gubernatorial Screening Committee led by Dr Muraina Ajibola.

Speaking at the screening exercise, Chairman of the South-South PDP Screening Committee, Dr Muraina Ajibola lauded the three governors for their achievements which have consolidated the presence of the party in the zone.

He said that the committee worked in line with the PDP constitution and the party guidelines for the critical political exercise.

The Chairman said that the South-South Zone remains the pillar of the PDP in the country. He urged all PDP Stakeholders to work towards sustaining the dominance of the party in the area.

“PDP has the strongest hold here in the South-South and this is why this screening is important to us. We have to maintain the hold”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the screened PDP Governors, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State noted that having been successfully screened, the governorship aspirants will face their respective state congresses and thereafter work for the victory of the PDP.

“For three of us, we don’t have any opponents, but there will be an affirmative congress.

“We have all worked very hard for our states and we are hopeful that we will deliver our states for the PDP in 2019”, Okowa said.

Former Reformed APC National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galidima was one of the members of the South-South PDP Screening Committee.