Social media on fire over Adeosun’s alleged resignation

On 2:32 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Kemi Adeosun purported resignation like every other controversial report has occupied  all the spaces in the social media.

Nigerians just like the way they do whenever important issues are reported have taken to the various social media to express their opinions on the alleged resignation of the minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

Recall that Kemi was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps Certificate, NYSC, and had also been charged to make public her certificate.

But in what can be called a delay from the part of the federal government was experienced in the past two months since the news on the minister of Finance NYSC’s certificate saga broke.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the allegations against a key member of the administration were yet to be proven.

His words, “The minister of information has spoken on the matter. And a process is ongoing to address the allegations. When that process is complete, Nigerians will know the outcome.

“Some people want a particular outcome and because they are yet to see this outcome, they are not happy. Give it (investigation) time. There is a process ongoing,” Shehu said during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki.

Garba equally said that Presidency would act when it has all the facts need.

But today a report on the alleged resignation emerged and Nigerians have the following to say:

Abdulaziz Bakare

“Kemi Adeosun resigning is not what the law dictates. There will be “no sacred cows” when she’s arrested and prosecuted for the alleged forgery of NYSC Certificate. That is the law. Until then, this is just another episode of epic nollywood series.”

Dr Joe Abah

“I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse.”

Tcee

“That Kemi Adeosun has resigned is not enough. She must be prosecuted for forgery. That’s when we will truly believe that’s “no secret cows” in this administration.”

SpeakUpNigerians

“Kemi Adeosun’s resignation is long over-due. I also think it’s time Nigerians should start clamouring for Pres. Buhari’s resignation too.”

Ọ̀GBẸ́NICZAR™ ỌMỌ́GBỌ́LÁHÀN #DADDYG

“Now, @HMKemiAdeosun has tendered her resignation over purported NYSC certificate that wasn’t entirely her own fault. Is it about time we stopped this archaic way of doing things?Must we continue to sacrifice competence on d alter of inanities? Done ur best. Move on “Kemi Adeosun”

Lizzet

“Lol Kemi Adeosun resigns few months to election and you say you’re proud of her? If Buhari wins 2019 elections she’s probably gonna be reinstated. She should be prosecuted abeg”.

YourFavOnlineDoctor

“The (now former) Honorable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has resigned. This is the noble and dignified thing to do. We should be proud of her. It should have come earlier but it has come nonetheless. And considering this is a country where honour is rare, I’m proud of her.”


