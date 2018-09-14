Social media on fire over Adeosun’s alleged resignation

By Nwafor Sunday

Kemi Adeosun purported resignation like every other controversial report has occupied all the spaces in the social media.

Nigerians just like the way they do whenever important issues are reported have taken to the various social media to express their opinions on the alleged resignation of the minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Recall that Kemi was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps Certificate, NYSC, and had also been charged to make public her certificate.

But in what can be called a delay from the part of the federal government was experienced in the past two months since the news on the minister of Finance NYSC’s certificate saga broke.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the allegations against a key member of the administration were yet to be proven.

His words, “The minister of information has spoken on the matter. And a process is ongoing to address the allegations. When that process is complete, Nigerians will know the outcome.

“Some people want a particular outcome and because they are yet to see this outcome, they are not happy. Give it (investigation) time. There is a process ongoing,” Shehu said during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki.

Garba equally said that Presidency would act when it has all the facts need.

But today a report on the alleged resignation emerged and Nigerians have the following to say:

Abdulaziz Bakare

“Kemi Adeosun resigning is not what the law dictates. There will be “no sacred cows” when she’s arrested and prosecuted for the alleged forgery of NYSC Certificate. That is the law. Until then, this is just another episode of epic nollywood series.”

Dr Joe Abah

“I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse.”

Tcee

“That Kemi Adeosun has resigned is not enough. She must be prosecuted for forgery. That’s when we will truly believe that’s “no secret cows” in this administration.”

SpeakUpNigerians

“Kemi Adeosun’s resignation is long over-due. I also think it’s time Nigerians should start clamouring for Pres. Buhari’s resignation too.”

Ọ̀GBẸ́NICZAR™ ỌMỌ́GBỌ́LÁHÀN #DADDYG

“Now, @HMKemiAdeosun has tendered her resignation over purported NYSC certificate that wasn’t entirely her own fault. Is it about time we stopped this archaic way of doing things?Must we continue to sacrifice competence on d alter of inanities? Done ur best. Move on “Kemi Adeosun”

Lizzet

“Lol Kemi Adeosun resigns few months to election and you say you’re proud of her? If Buhari wins 2019 elections she’s probably gonna be reinstated. She should be prosecuted abeg”.

YourFavOnlineDoctor

“The (now former) Honorable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has resigned. This is the noble and dignified thing to do. We should be proud of her. It should have come earlier but it has come nonetheless. And considering this is a country where honour is rare, I’m proud of her.”

Kemi Adeosun resigning is not what the law dictates. There will be “no sacred cows” when she’s arrested and prosecuted for the alleged forgery of NYSC Certificate. That is the law. Until then, this is just another episode of epic nollywood series. https://t.co/YRRPE9CT9V — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

Very convenient. Resigning for you is the perfect atonement to the allegation of forgery but not unfortunately, that is not what the law dictates. Not surprised you’re indifferent to whether she should be prosecuted or not. https://t.co/Y9txJUp4BD — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

Kemi Adeosun’s rumoured resignation is a smokescreen and we should be wary of “progressive characters and their boys” who’ll use this occasion to sweep her alleged criminal actions under the rug. Resigning has no place under the rule of law but arrest and prosecution does. — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

Let’s be clear, Kemi Adeosun’s rumoured resignation has nothing to do with the fact that a crime has been allegedly committed & the State has been defrauded. We cannot allow another “Babachir situation” where resignation is taken for atonement. The law should take its course. — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

She is accused of forgery. Forgery is a crime. There are no separate laws for “brilliant” people. Like WTFrench does that even mean??? She has resigned. It was long overdue. She should be investigated, prosecuted and commensurate consequences meted if proven to be guilty.. https://t.co/LfisQT6lTA — Juliet ‘Kego (@julietkego) September 14, 2018

Inside Kemi Adeosun’s alleged forgery crime is another case of blackmail, intent/defrauding the Nigerian State in an attempt to cover her crimes from seeing the light of the day. A thorough investigation will not only unravel this but it will expose anyone remotely associated. — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

A thorough investigation will expose all enablers including members of National Assembly who knew about Kemi Adeosun’s alleged crimes but used it to blackmail her and ors in MoF who got wind and kept quiet. It is a deep criminal conspiracy that the Govt ought to be serious about. — Abdulaziz Bakare (@Backarray) September 14, 2018

I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 14, 2018

Wait, so they’ve asked Kemi Adeosun to resign in order to make us forget yesterday’s Nepotistic DSS appointment by Buhari? Dei sorkrificed Kemi, innit? — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) September 14, 2018

Now, @HMKemiAdeosun has tendered her resignation over purported NYSC certificate that wasn’t entirely her own fault, is it about time we stopped this archaic way of doing things? Must we continue to sacrifice competence on the alter of inanities? — Ọ̀GBẸ́NICZAR™ ỌMỌ́GBỌ́LÁHÀN #DADDYG.O🇳🇬 (@OgbeniCzar) September 14, 2018

Now, @HMKemiAdeosun has tendered her resignation over purported NYSC certificate that wasn’t entirely her own fault. Is it about time we stopped this archaic way of doing things?Must we continue to sacrifice competence on d alter of inanities? Done ur best. Move on “Kemi Adeosun” — Ọ̀GBẸ́NICZAR™ ỌMỌ́GBỌ́LÁHÀN #DADDYG.O🇳🇬 (@OgbeniCzar) September 14, 2018

The (now former) Honorable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has resigned. This is the noble and dignified thing to do. We should be proud of her.

It should have come earlier but it has come nonetheless. And considering this is a country where honour is rare, I’m proud of her. pic.twitter.com/Uw6h2whhvx — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 14, 2018

Kemi Adeosun has resigned but that is not enough. She must be prosecuted for forgery. Then she should be probed to investigate the possible cases of blackmail she may have been party to. — Faisal (@JajaPhD) September 14, 2018

Lol Kemi Adeosun resigns few months to election and you say you’re proud of her?

If Buhari wins 2019 elections she’s probably gonna be reinstated. She should be prosecuted abeg — Lizzet (@Omortee_) September 14, 2018

There’s nothing impressive about Kemi Adeosun resigning. Absolutely nothing because youths are being denied employment because of Nysc certificate now a person at the top defaults & we’re giving her heroes welcome for what a commoner would’ve been jailed for. No abeg. — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) September 14, 2018