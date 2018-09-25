Social investments should reach all—SALIS

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Allowing political, religious, ethnic and social bias to influence social investments is one of the challenges of leadership in Nigeria.

High Chief Owolabi Salis, Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, said this at the graduation of over 780 beneficiaries of Lagos Youth Skill Acquisition three-month training and empowerment programme he sponsored on the platform of Rescue Lagos Team, a coalition of over 24 opposition political parties, in Ikotun, Lagos.

According to Salis, “the challenge we have with most leaders is allowing political affiliations, religious, ethnic and social bias affect social investments and empowerment.

“That kind of leadership is elitist. Which is why all the beneficiaries of our skill acquisition programme for the past 10 years have cut across social class, political parties, religions and tribes.”

Also speaking, his wife, Chief Olabisi, told the graduands not to limit themselves in skills, competition and marketing of their goods and services, challenging them to utilise the internet and social media.

Meanwhile, High Chief Salis who paid a courtesy call on HRM Oba Azeez Gbadabiu Isola Asiwaju, Onikotun of Ikotunland, was installed as Aare Bobaselu of Igando King-dom by HRM Alayeluwa Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi of Igando Kingdom.