Sit-at-home: Police warn parents not to allow wards to be misguided

The Police Command in Enugu State has warned parents and guardians not to allow their children or wards to be misguided by trouble makers and unpatriotic elements under any guise.

The warning is contained in a statement issued to Newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

The statement came against the backdrop of the Sept. 14 sit-at-home order in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The statement was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu.

Amaraizu called on the residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation as security agencies “are on top of the situation’’.

He said the police and sister security agencies were prepared to protect them and maintain the existing peace and security in the state no matter the cost or sacrifice from personnel of security agencies in the state.

“The command is warning parents and guardians not allow their children or wards to be used by any person or group under any guise to disrupt peace, intimidate or harass law abiding members of the public.

“The command enjoins members of the public to go about their normal lawful businesses in the state without any fear of molestation in mind.

“You should call the following command’s distress call numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“Also reach us via our social media platforms: @PoliceNg _Enugu (twitter page), Facebook page of nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand,” he said.

The command warned that anybody found fomenting trouble or creating panic in the minds of the law abiding members of the public would be punished.

“The command will bring the full weight of the law on such an individual or group,’’ it said.