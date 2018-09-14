Sit-At-Home order: Activities in swing in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- BOTH commercial and secular activities are in full swing in Enugu state as residents failed to comply with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, sit-at-home order, today.

Streets of Abakpa-Nike, Enugu metropolis are beehive of activities with commercial and private vehicles heading to different destinations.

Petty traders and hawkers also took their strategic positions on the the streets to sell their ware while newspaper vending stalls were crowded with young men who made arguments over the the compliance with the IPOB directive.

Mass transit parks were equally busy loading passengers to different destinations such as Nsukka and Abakaliki.

In the hinterlands such as in Ugwogo community, the usual village settings remained even as police check points were also maintained along Ugwogo-Nsukka road.

Some shops were however closed in Enugu metropolis but banks were opened attending to customers.

A tricycle commercial operator, Chinonso told Vanguard that “I had to come out because the argument in our yard this morning was how to pay the EEDC electricity bill.

“Again schools will start next week and my children will not stay at home. Will Biafra give me the money for these expenses?”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Army were seen at Red alert as it has mounted fresh road blocks in exercise of Operation Python Dance 3.

Police also patrolled the state, giving indication that it was out to deal with any offender.