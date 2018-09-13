Sit-at Home: IPOB alleges betrayal by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-East Governors

By Chioma Gabriel

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Thursday flayed the South East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Biafra Coalition for hosting and entertaining Prof. Ango Abdullahi in Owerri recently, saying their attempt to use coordinated scare tactics through media statements to intimidate the people of Biafra into disobeying IPOB sit-at-home is a well known trick that will fail woefully.



According to Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB in a statement, “it is a sign of desperation that these men under whose stewardship shame and dishonor was brought to the people of the east are today working round the clock with our oppressors from the north to suppress an event meant to liberate everybody from bondage. We are aware of how a supposed pro-Biafra group in Owerri shamelessly offered itself as a front for Arewa Consultative Forum to penetrate and destroy Biafra agitation from within, all for the sake of yet more money.

“These shameless and sometimes faceless criminals have been busy issuing meaningless press statements in order to prove to their Fulani masters how good they are at sabotaging the collective well being of their own people. We call on all Biafrans to pass a vote of no confidence in these corrupt men of South East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and PANDEF by sitting at home as ordered by IPOB High Command.

“Operation Python Dance 3 has started with deadly shootings in Anambra, illegal arrests and abductions in Enugu and Aba. To stay safe and alive, people must remain indoors because the Fulani caliphate Nigerian army and police will kill anybody they see outside this Friday.”

The statement red further:

“None of the traitors in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, SE governors and the criminals hosting Ango Abdullahi in Owerri in the name of building a Biafra one Nigeria- see anything wrong in the Fulani soldiers killing Igbo people and other Biafrans. They benefit financially from the enslavement of the Igbo race in particular and Biafraland in general so Nigerian Army can kill as many as possible or rape our mothers, they will never utter a word.

“As long as they get their usual bag of money from the north, they are content with watching northern Islamic soldiers kill and massacre the people of the east at will. They have no conscience, they are worse than Ifeajuna. By issuing official statements against the sit-at-home order, confirms they are bona fide agents of the north disguised as leaders and opinion formers.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors have spent the last 7 days bribing some unscrupulous elements to defy IPOB in their warped thinking that every Igbo man and woman has a price and can be bought. They forgot that Nnamdi Kanu couldn’t be bought unlike themselves. September 14 is the day we prove as a people that we have a bit of Nnamdi Kanu in all of us; that our conscience and essence as a people cannot be bought with money no matter the amount. We shall not only sit at home as ordered, we shall lock-down the entire East.

“After this event, Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze Ndigbo along with other so- called Hausa Fulani pro-Biafra groups working for one Nigeria will face squarely the wrath of the indigenous populations in Biafraland. We urge Biafrans to stay indoors as a clear to message to the saboteurs and traitors in our land that IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB.”