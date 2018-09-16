Simi, Falz,others to thrill at Nickelodeon’s Nickfest as more sponsors come on board

By Ayo Onikoyi

Soulful singer, Simi, This is Nigeria rapper, Falz, Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun have been billed to thrill children and their parents at the second edition of Nickelodeon’s Nickfest holding at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 29 and 30, while the duo of TV personality, Ikponmwosa “IK” Osakioduwa and Nigeria’s Got Talent maiden edition winner, Amarachi will be on board as hosts.

In addition to Maltina’s Happyland, this year, the entertainment packed event welcomes associate sponsors Indomie and DStv Nigeria who will be joining in on the fun by creating additional experience zones.

Families can anticipate performances by Nickelodeon’s superstar characters: SpongeBob Square Pants; Adventure Bay’s intrepid pups, Skye, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol; the energetic Dora the Explorer with her animal rescuer cousin, Diego and her best pal, Boots.

The genies who can solve any problem, Shimmer and Shine, are also part of the amazing character lineup and there will be surprise performances by some of Africa’s adored entertainers. Kids and parents can look forward to lots of singing, dancing and pure laugh out loud wholesome fun as they are whisked away to their favorite Nickelodeon characters’ worlds.

Once again the Celebrity Slime Challenge will be the highlight of NickFest as popular personalities are slimed green in an effort to raise both awareness and funds for children support through NGO projects in Nigeria.

This year NickFest will welcome more than 4,000 children and families to the Federal Palace Hotel, transforming the venue into a bright orange Nickelodeon and Maltina fun fest. Tickets are available at Afritickets.