Siasia becomes Ambassador for Adron Games 2018

Former football international and Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia has been unveiled as the Ambassador of Adron Games 2018.



ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, which brings many stakeholders together and promote fitness among the workers, contractors, home owners and the public.

Introduced in 2014 as a vehicle to inspire healthy living and team spirit, promote a culture of togetherness, create leadership, foster new relationships and provide incentives and rewards, the 3rd edition of the games holding between October 12, 13 and 14 this year has a number of sporting activities and other games to make the event exciting and rewarding for participants.

Activities for the games include a March pass, track and field events with contestants grouped in four different teams and a soccer competition with six regions namely, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Ogun, Ibadan, FCT Abuja and the Adron Head Office.

The release added that some of Adron ambassadors including Alabi Pasuma and Small Doctor have also been billed to perform at this year’s games and there will be a raffle draw at the games with a cash prize of N1m awarded the winner, while N750,000, N500,000 and N250,000 will be given the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runners- up respectively.