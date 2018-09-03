Shortage of personnel: LASUTH doctors threaten indefinite strike

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS—RESIDENT doctors at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, yesterday, threatened to embark on an indefinite strike following what they described as “acute shortage of resident doctors and house officers” in the teaching hospital.

The medical doctors, who planned to commence a three days total warning strike by midnight Wednesday this week, warned that it would commence its indefinite strike if the state government fails to employ house officers and structured policy for regular employment of the doctors within one week.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the Acting President, of the Association of Resident Doctors, LASUTH-ARD, Dr. Ogunbi Ibrahim said: “There is a shortage of resident doctors due to the failure of replacement of exited ones and the employment of new residents. This is also sacrosanct for the kick-off of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the hospital with about 1000 beds (Ayinke House), as the few available resident doctors cannot handle the expected large number of patients when commissioned.

“A hospital like LASUTH requires over 300 resident doctors to function effectively, unfortunately, we have about 200. In some departments, we have only one resident doctor who also works not only in the LASUTH but also at Isolo General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital respectively.

“When the Congress reconvened on August 29, it resolved to embark on three days total strike starting from midnight Wednesday, September 5th, 2018. During the indefinite strike, we will only attend to emergencies until the expected response is obtained.”