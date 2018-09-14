Shops locked down, roads deserted as S/east complies with IPOB’s sit at home order

By Nwafor Sunday

In what can be said to be a total compliance to the sit at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to honor and remember Biafran fallen heroes, who were allegedly killed in the struggle for the actualization of Biafra, was on Friday witnessed by newsmen who submitted after a hypothetical survey was carried that about 70 percent compliance was recorded in the south-east zone of the country, especially Anambra and Abia.

In Anambra, human and vehicular movements are sparingly on the average on major roads in Awka the Capital Territory, while Onitsha the commercial beehive of the South East, witnessed a total locked down as major markets like Main Market and Nkpo market were deserted with no human presence.

Similarly report from our correspondent in Onitsha has it that the entry and exit of Niger Bridge (Onitsha end and Asaba end) were equally deserted by vehicular and human movement on Friday morning at about 8.30am and 9.03am.

Another report emerged that across states in the south east shops, markets and some banks were shut down in Enugu, Aba, Onitsha and Nnewi while Awka and Ebonyi recorded slight activities.

Recall that Police had warned trouble makers to stay clear from south-east, not as they equally promised Nigerians to carry on with their respective activities in the zone, noting that the order issued by IPOB was illegal.

