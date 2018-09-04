Shoprite Nigeria gives away prizes valued at 1million naira daily

Shoprite Nigeria is celebrating its birthday by giving away daily prizes totalling 1 million naira in addition to various in-store promotions.

The Birthday Jackpot is running from 30 July to 27 September 2018 and to participate, customers simply have to purchase 3 or more of the participating products. Once all the items have been rung up at the till, the cashier will inform the customer if they have won. Participants stand a chance to win N5,000 or N50,000 or N250,000.

“With this promotion we want to reward our customers for their loyalty. It’s not only a celebration of Shoprite Nigeria’s birthday, but also the people – staff and customers – without whom our business would not exist,” says Carl Erickson, General Manager of Shoprite Nigeria.

Customers can enter the Birthday Jackpot as often as they wish, provided a minimum of three participating products is purchased every time. Terms and conditions apply. All winners must verify their age by means of an identity document.

Participating products include Aquafina, Bounty, Pepsi, Mars, Milo, Molfix, Ocean Beach, CloseUp, Heineken, Nescafe, Sunlight, President Margarine, Nestle Golden Morn, Cooks, Hollandia Yoghurt, Golden Phoenix, Dettol, Amstel Malta, Five Alive, and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Shoprite launched in Nigeria in 2005 with the opening of its first store in the Lekki area of Lagos state. Each year Africa’s biggest retailer celebrates its birthday with massive discounts and in-store competitions.