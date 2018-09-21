Breaking News
Shittu, Adeosun scandals: ‘Here’s my NYSC photos,’ Nigerians react, show evidences

By Anthony Ogbonna

…“Where is yours? I mean, have you photo evidence of your NYSC years?”…

After the resignation of Buhari’s former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun over National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificate scandal, and now, with the news of another, the Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu being also embroiled in an NYSC certificate scandal, many Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to show picture evidences of their service years in NYSC.

File: NYSC members

Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, did not answer call-up in the  National Youth Service Scheme, NYSC, according to an online portal, Premium Times.

The revelation about Mr. Shittu, who is currently angling to become Oyo State governor, is coming to light about a week after Kemi Adeosun was compelled to step down from her post as Nigeria’s finance minister.

However, shocking as some Nigerians have claimed, Mr. Shittu, when contacted, did not deny the allegation but said that he thought his first political post after graduation could suffice as national service.

According to him, “The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there. I didn’t need it to become a member of the State Assembly, and that is already a service.”

In the case of Adeosun, the former Finance Minister blamed her predicaments on those she described as “close associates.”

With the latest NYSC scandal involving Buhari’s communications minister, some Nigerians have reacted in several ways, with many posting photo evidences of themselves in NYSC uniforms during their service years for reference purpose.

