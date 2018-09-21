Shittu, Adeosun scandals: ‘Here’s my NYSC photos,’ Nigerians react, show evidences

By Anthony Ogbonna

…“Where is yours? I mean, have you photo evidence of your NYSC years?”…

After the resignation of Buhari’s former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun over National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificate scandal, and now, with the news of another, the Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu being also embroiled in an NYSC certificate scandal, many Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to show picture evidences of their service years in NYSC.

Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, did not answer call-up in the National Youth Service Scheme, NYSC, according to an online portal, Premium Times.

The revelation about Mr. Shittu, who is currently angling to become Oyo State governor, is coming to light about a week after Kemi Adeosun was compelled to step down from her post as Nigeria’s finance minister.

However, shocking as some Nigerians have claimed, Mr. Shittu, when contacted, did not deny the allegation but said that he thought his first political post after graduation could suffice as national service.

According to him, “The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there. I didn’t need it to become a member of the State Assembly, and that is already a service.”

In the case of Adeosun, the former Finance Minister blamed her predicaments on those she described as “close associates.”

With the latest NYSC scandal involving Buhari’s communications minister, some Nigerians have reacted in several ways, with many posting photo evidences of themselves in NYSC uniforms during their service years for reference purpose.

Below are some of their tweets:

In case my enemies tell you in future I didn’t do my NYSC, see o pic.twitter.com/a16RaddHEu — Deadbeat guy and Dad (@Oddy4real) 21 September 2018

Before they say I didn’t do nysc when the time comes, twitter help me save these pic.twitter.com/CJVmIyZ01O — Third of TATA clan (@fejimav) 21 September 2018

Truth is:The people that said you must do NYSC before you can get a proper job didn’t do NYSC. Ps: I did NYSC and this is evidence of my POP pic.twitter.com/0lBrB5ksUB — Victor Nwankwo.esq (@Victornkemjika) 21 September 2018

Obono Obla forged WAEC certificate.

Shittu skipped NYSC.

Kemi forged NYSC exemption certificate.

Buhari’s WAEC certificate is with the military. Millions of youths that have these certificates don’t have jobs. — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) 20 September 2018

Let the oracle drop this here! He served o! Circa: December 6, 1993

NYSC Zonal Orientation Camp Awgu, Enugu State pic.twitter.com/ldAuxBnP9z — The Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) 20 September 2018

Not when I become Minister of Happiness someone will be shouting “she did not do Nysc” I will stone yu jungle boots😈 pic.twitter.com/DnfU20ChRn — Mirian_Emmanuel (@mimishawty1) 21 September 2018

Can’t find my photos from NYSC, these are all I could find. MILT. pic.twitter.com/sxwPxlG0eB — Chief Fuji (@MONSIEURBLAC) 21 September 2018

.@adebayoshittuHM your time is up. @PremiumTimesng exclusively exposed your fraudulent past. The least you can do is RESIGN! Go back and mobilise for NYSC. Ignorance isn’t an excuse. The law is not made to serve the interest of the powerful. @MBuhari #AdebayoShittuMustGo — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) 21 September 2018

In Nigeria,

The elites that created the laws, reforms and regulations saying the masses must do NYSC before they can get proper jobs didn’t do NYSC…

Most of them enjoyed free education, feeding & allowances.

Their children study abroad & come back to be in top positions/rule us — King 👑 (@theDamorela) 21 September 2018

Throwback to when I filled “small size” and NYSC gave me this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/febGWcvLxs — Baamofin Lu’Jesha (@O_Nife) 21 September 2018

The way @MBuhari‘s administration is laced with certificate forgery & people who skipped their civic responsibilities calls for questioning. In as much as NYSC is no measure of capacity, it is a constitutional responsibility. Violaters should be punished! No to double standards — Dairo Abolaji (@bejayson) 21 September 2018

NYSC is compulsory for all graduates of higher institutions in their 20s, but Kemi Adeosun and Adebayo Shittu served as Federal Ministers for 3 years without doing their NYSC service. The people who make it still compulsory for young Nigerians to do NYSC didn’t even do it. — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) 21 September 2018

Shittu did not go for NYSC but it’s not a criminal offence. Forgery of the certificate is the criminal offence, which he didn’t do. He never presented any certificate to any one. Since he graduated, he’s only worked either by election or by appointment! — Sir Teddy 🇳🇬 (@deejaytehdee) 21 September 2018