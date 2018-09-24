Sheyi Ojo open to representing Nigeria

ENGLAND Under-20 World Cup winner Sheyi Ojo says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level – if the West African country came calling.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Liverpool, is eligible to play for the Super Eagles because his parents are Nigerians.

Under FIFA rules he can switch allegiances because he is yet to play for the senior side.

It’s starting to get to the time where I have to start thinking about my future. And of course, if Nigeria were to call me now it would be an honour

“To be honest, I don’t know much about it (Nigeria interest), but if they call me I’d be honoured to go to Nigeria,” Ojo told BBC Sport.