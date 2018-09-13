Shettima’s aide assures constituents of devt if elected

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—An aspirant to Borno State House of Assembly (Hawul constituency) on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 general election, and the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kashim Shettima on Media, Television, Kwapchi Dibal, has assured the people of her constituency of quality representation, if elected.

Dibal, who has been in the forefront of the plights of Boko Haram widows, said her priority will be healthcare, agriculture, poverty alleviation, job creation and infrastructure development.

She gave the assurance yesterday to the people shortly after submitting her expression of interest and nomination forms for the upcoming primaries APC secretariat in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Hon Dibal who was accompanied to the APC Secretariat by thousands of APC faithful alongside her colleagues in the pen profession ,said that the time for a proper change has come to her constituency ,as she will leave no stone unturned to ensure that she takes dividends of democracy to her people irrespective of religion.

“ My ambition to represent my people at the Borno state House of Assembly is borne out of desire to take the wind of change to the nooks and crannies of my constituency.

“ Working as media aide to the governor exposed me to some of the needs of my people in the areas of healthcare, job creation, infrastructural development among others, and of which if I am elected, I will ensure that these needs are addressed. So I assure the people of my constituency a developmental representation if given the mandate,” Hon Dibal added.