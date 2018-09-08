SG Elite Basketball to develop underprivileged girls – Anyanwu

The President/Founder, SG Elite Basketball, Nneamaka Anyanwu has said that the initiative behind SG Elite is to give back to the society and develop underprivileged young girls between the age of 11 and 17 through basketball so that they can realise their dreams in every sector of life.

In a chart with journalists on the two-day clinic organised for teenage girls at the Leisure Sports Partk (LSP), Lekki, Lagos, Anyanwu said, “I have always worked for NGOs and now I decided to start my own, so this initiative is focusing on empowering girls through sports, education and service. This particular initiative is Girls Basketball champion series that empowers girls through basketball”.

“I choose basketball because I believe in sports and as a former basketball player, I had played for Cornell University, New York and I love the game and how it pushes you and allows you to really be. However, ‘Girls Basketball Series’, sees these girls as champions in the making and we want to build them to be outspoken, smart, resilient, hard-working and integrity women in the society”.

According to the 27-year-old graduate of Interdisciplinary Studies, the project has several components, including post clinic mentorship, where tutors will continue to develop the girls because we believe in education, which is one of our core values.

Anyanwu said that they will also help the girls make healthy choices, provide them with healthcare insurance because their goal is to build a legacy and they need support and partnership to go a long way.

In addition, Coach, SG Elite Basketball, Mary Erinfolami said that the essence of the programme is to develop the underprivileged girls between the age of 11 and 17, and also to serve the community as well. “As part of giving back to the society, we want to develop the girls, train them and to help position them at the right place and at the right time. It is not just all about basketball, but to nurture and develop them as female as well.

“So the programme started with fitness training and after that the would proceed to the basketball court, training them on how to tap the ball, ball handling and passing the ball to each other, and after that, they will play five to five on the court”.

According to her, basketball is a wonderful game in Nigeria because it has really brought people together within and outside the country to know themselves and become friendly.

Accessing basketball in Nigeria, Mary Enufolami said that Nigeria is trying a little in basketball but concerted efforts need to be channeled to that aspect of our sports because sports can develop any nation. The former national basketball player said she had travelled far and near in the course of playing basketball for her country Nigeria and so she wants female children to follow suit, even those female girls who are in camp now, she is praying for to work hard to get their target at the end of the game.