Seyi Shay, Falz, Kunle Remi, others to feature in MTV Base Guy Code Season 2

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTV Base Guy Code, a show about the rules guiding the everyday life of the modern man is set to return for its second season in Nigeria.

Guy code which is sponsored by Gulder, is the ultimate guy’s guide to the laws of manhood. The show which had a successful first season, is set to return with quips, tips and the latest rules that every modern Nigerian young man should know. In typical fashion, it will also be featuring A-list celebrities, as they give their take on some of the latest dating trends and guy codes.

This year’s edition will feature rapper, and songwriter, Falz, actors, Kunle Remi and Mawuli Gavor, singer and songwriter Seyi Shay, former big brother Naija housemate, Teddy A, as well as other top Nigerian celebrities.

Having premiered on the 2nd of September 2018, the show will be airing every Sunday on MTV Base, DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72 at 10pm (WAT). Guy code is bringing back all the exciting discussions about the comical lows and hilarious highs of being a Nigerian man, which the Gulder beer is renowned for.