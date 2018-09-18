Sexual harassment : McDonald’s workers stage strike

Staff at McDonald’s restaurants in 10 U.S. cities will walk out on Tuesday over claims the fast food giant is not doing enough to prevent sexual harassment.

The strike comes after 25 women filed complaints against the chain, alleging it failed to enforce company rules against abuse.

The women said they were ignored after reporting incidents including groping, indecent exposure and lewd comments.

McDonald’s said there was “no place for harassment” at its restaurants.

Organisers said the strike would target multiple restaurants in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.

It is thought several hundred staff will walk out.

McDonald’s has a company-wide sexual harassment policy but the protestors – who are backed by the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund – want to see improvements.

They say procedures for responding to harassment complaints are inadequate and that all staff should undergo anti-harassment training.

