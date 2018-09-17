Sexagenarian man docked for allegedly defrauding woman of N565,000

A 64-year-old man, Bolaji Adeyinka, was on Monday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly obtaining N565,000 from a woman under false pretences.

Adeyinka, who lives at 6 Agunbiade St., Ijoko, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

The accused committed the offences on Aug. 25, 2017 at 11 Oloyede Igama, Ijoko, according to Prosecutor Chudu Gbesi.

He said the accused allegedly collected N565,000 from Folake Lydia under the pretext of constructing windows in the woman’s house.

The accused failed to do the job and converted the money to his personal use and also threatened to deal with Lydia on many occasions through phone calls, the prosecutor added.

The offences contravened Sections 86(1) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused denied the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N300.000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, who gave the ruling, said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

In addition, the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 24 for hearing. (NAN)