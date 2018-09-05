Sex, homosexuality stall MTN’s music festival

Uganda’s Nyege Nyege international music and arts festival sponsored by telecom giant, MTN, has been banned because of scheduled open sex, noise, homosexuality, LGBTI.



“Let foreigners not come to Uganda for sex. If you are coming for sexual reasons worse still homosexuality and LGBTQ, stay away.”

“MTN Nyege Nyege will not be accepted… it will not take place. I wanted Nyege Nyege cancelled last year but they escaped,” Uganda’s minister of Ethics and Integrity, Mr. Simon Lokodo warned.

The three-day festival slated to begin on Thursday, Sept. 6, has been banned Lokodo announced.

Lokodo said the government had “information that open sex, noise, homosexuality, LGBTI will be part of the Nyege Nyege’’.

“This ugly thing called MTN Nyege Nyege is not taking place this year.

“We have already evaluated how much losses will come. We shall save the image of this country but not allow this to take place for the two days and one night,” he said.

This year’s festival is sponsored by telecom firm MTN. Last year, Bell Lager — the first Ugandan brewed beer — by Uganda Breweries Limited sponsored the event.

“The activity will be covered by alcohol and music. There will be drugs, toxicants not accepted by this country.

“There will be nudity and sexuality done at any time of the hour. There will be open sex.

“The very name of the festival is provocative. It means “sex, sex” or urge for sex. We have been informed it’s taking place near Owen Fall’s dam. This brings uncertainty and fear.”

“This is close to devil worshipping and not acceptable.”

Mr Lokodo said he has written to the police to stop the event from taking place.

The festival had attracted over 300 artists from over 30 countries.

The venue was set on a six-acre forest on the banks of the River Nile, a kilometre away from the source of the river and Jinja town.

Source: East African