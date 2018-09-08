Serena  Williams zooms into US Open final

Serena Williams has another shot at winning her first Grand Slam title since giving birth after defeating Anastasija Sevastova in 66 minutes in their US Open semi-final.

Williams, beaten by Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final in July, won 6-3 6-0 against Latvian 19th seed Sevastova.

The 36-year-old American will play Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final after the 20th seed beat Madison Keys.

Victory will equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

“It is really incredible. A year ago I was literally fighting for my life at the hospital after having the baby,” said Williams, who missed last year’s US Open because of the birth of her child, Olympia.

“Every day I step out on this court I am so grateful to have an opportunity to play this sport.

“So no matter what happens in any match, I already feel like I have already won.”

Williams was out of the game for over a year after announcing her pregnancy in April 2017 and then giving birth last September.

Now, she is back playing at her home Grand Slam and looking close to her very best.