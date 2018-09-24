SERAP failing healthcare report: FMC Ebute Metta faults claims

By Chioma Obinna & Kosiso Onyibalu

The management of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, Lagos, weekend, dismissed Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, on federal hospitals in Lagos including its facility, saying it did not reflect the true state of the hospital presently.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Adedamola Dada, who spoke to journalists in Lagos, described the report tagged: “Failing Healthcare: How Federal Hospitals Are Letting Down The Poor And Making Healthcare A Privilege Rather Than A Right,” as not representative.

SERAP in its report had highlighted humanitarian crises, manifestations of corruption and mismanagement in the three hospitals— Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH; National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, NOHIL, and FMC in Ebute Metta. It also alleged how unhygienic conditions, severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies in the hospitals made it difficult for Nigerians to obtain essential medical care.

But the hospitals have rejected the report.

In an interview with Vanguard, Dada insisted the claims by SERAP were unbalanced.

He said: “We have not only improved infrastructure-wise, but we have also improved in terms of the quality of service we render to our patients. We are not saying that we are perfect, but our major disagreement with SERAP report is that although a report must be representative, in other words, if you pick what is not good enough in the facility, you must also pick what is good enough. Otherwise, you present an unbalanced result and that is why we said it is unbalanced.

“FMC Ebute Metta was only mentioned in the beginning, while in every other part of the report, the authors mentioned other health institutions, which basically means to us that they linked the FMC to some of the wrongs that were mentioned in other institutions.”