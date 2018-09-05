Senate seat: Lawyer, ex-deputy speaker join race to send Ben Murray-Bruce home

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Biriyai Dambo, and the former Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Ayebaesin Edoghotu-Omoh, have all purchased and submitted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination forms to replace Senator Ben Murray- Bruce in the Senate, in next year’s election

Both men arrived the party’s state secretariat in Yenagoa, on Wednesday, with their supporters.

Separately, they said it was high time the occupier of the seat came from another council area, in fulfilment of the zoning arrangement in the senatorial district.

NAN can confirm that the seat has always been held in rotation by the three Local Government Areas, which are Ogbia, Nembe and Brass.

The first person elected 1n 1999 for the district was former governor Melford Okilo, who died in 2008. He was from Ogbia. He was followed in 2003 by a Brass person, Spiff Inatim Rufus, who gave way to Senator Nimi Barigha Amange, from Nembe in 2007.

In 2011, Senator Clever Marcus Ikisikpo was elected. He represented Ogbia council. Then Murray-Bruce from Brass succeeded him in 2015. Now, two Nembe indigenes have thrown their hats in the ring to replace the ‘common sense’ senator.

Chief Edoghotu-Omoh, said he is aspiring to succeed Senator Ben Bruce in order to attract the dividends of democracy to his constituents and contribute his quota for the national development.

“I will work to ensure that my people are carried along in the scheme of things in Nigeria, I will work assiduously to ensure that petroleum industry bill becomes law, because the bill is so dear to the heart of every Niger Deltan. I will also work for the passage of land use act, because it will benefit my people.

” I am the most qualified person for the senatorial position, because I am a grassroots person. My records as the deputy speaker speak for me. I am coming to contribute my quota to the national development and bring good dividends of democracy to my people, I believe I can do more than what others have done,” he said.

He said Bayelsa East senatorial district always adopts rotation for the senatorial seat to give room for equitable representation and allow every section of the society to also feel the sense of government.

The former law maker said zoning is part of the PDP constitution and must be adhered to strictly.

Also, Mr Dambo, SAN, promised to tackle environmental degradation and protection of entire Niger Delta region when he is elected.