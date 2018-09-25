Sen Solagbade felicitates with Rasidi Adewolu at 74

Senator Solagbade Olufemi Lanlehin (SOLAN), governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has felicitated with former governor of Oyo State and leader of the party, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja FNSE, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

Describing the Ibadan High Chief as a leader of leaders, a democrat and an epitome of excellence, Senator Lanlehin believes that with a man of Senator Ladoja’s stature leading the way in concert with other political heavyweights in the party, the quest to liberate Oyo State from the current neo-fascist and vice like grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is already an achievable target.

Reminiscing on the legacy of quality service the Osi Olubadan laid as Oyo State governor from 2003 to 2007, and as Senator in the Third Republic, as well as the impactful leadership he has been providing since then to the state specifically, and Nigeria generally, Senator Lanlehin assures Senator Ladoja, that by the grace of God, and the continued support of the Oyo State people, the incoming ADC government will return Oyo State to the glory days of yore, and bring succour to the people.

Senator Lanlehin wishes Senator Ladoja many more years in good health and service to the people of Oyo State.