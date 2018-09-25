Breaking News
Sen. Abe faults APC NWC’s decision on indirect primaries in Rivers

Port Harcourt – Sen. Magnus Abe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers has faulted the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) supporting indirect governorship primaries.

Abe made the assertion in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the NWC’s approval of indirect primaries in Rivers.

The aspirant, who represents Rivers South-East in the Senate, said that the NWC’s decision on the matter could not override the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which sanctioned direct primaries.

Magnus Abe
He stated that APC’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had listed Rivers as one of the states to adopt direct primaries.

The senator said that NEC decided to adopt direct primaries in Rivers because of many legal issues facing the party in the state.

Abe urged his supporters to remain focused in their clamour to have direct primaries in the state.

“ We shall present our facts before the NWC in order to ensure that the right thing is done in the state.

“I have been informed of the decision of the NWC of APC to hold indirect primaries in Rivers State; that decision goes against the grain of reason,’’ he said.

The governorship aspirant said he would continue to mobilise the people and make efforts towards ensuring that the party members were given the opportunity to express their preferences. (NAN)


