See Sweden feat as inspiration to your children, Ibom Agenda tasks parents

By Providence Emmanuel

The Ibom Agenda has welcomed the feat by two Akwa Ibom secondary school children in the just concluded Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition,in Sweden, tasking parents and guardians with wards in public schools to see it as a feat that should inspire them.

The Ibom Agenda said parents with children in government-owned institutions should see the feat accomplished by the two students as indicative of the prospects of their children to go far irrespective of the fact that they attend government-owned schools.

The two students, Master Iniso Edward and Miss Blessing Umoukpong, currently schooling in Akwa Ibom State Government-owned Northern Annang Secondary Commercial School, NASCO, in Etim Ekpo LGA of the state returned to the country after representing the country in the water competition in Sweden, where they came third position from 42 representatives from across the world.

The students had earlier taken the first position in the national competition that took place in Abuja.

“This is a salutary development coming from government run schools and may indicate the improvement in the educational sector. Where commendation should be given, we want to give it to the present administration in Akwa Ibom State.

“However, the feat should be a lesson to parents and the students of government-owned institutions that Akwa Ibom children no matter the schools they attend have the potential to go far only if they focus on their studies.”