Security guard jailed for removing APC bill boards

A Minna Magistrates’ Court in Niger has sentenced a security guard, Musa Isyaku, to three months imprisonment for removing APC bill boards in Minna.

Isiyaku, 35, was docked on a charge of mischief, contrary to Section 327 of the Penal Code.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Ali, told the court that Isyaku was arrested on Sept.8 by men of the Chanchaga Security Committee while removing the bill boards.

Ali said the convict, who is also a resident of Chanchaga Community, was handed over to one Salihu Adamu, an APC youth leader in the area, who handed the convict to the police.

The prosecutor said the convict destroyed and removed some APC bill boards placed along the Minna-Suleja highway.

He said that when confronted, Isiyaku claimed the PDP billboards on the same road had been removed by unknown persons, so it was better the road stayed without bill boards.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, had however, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Magistrate, Sa’adatu Gambo, ordered Isiyaku to pay a fine of N10, 000 or serve three months in prison in the event of default to pay the money. (NAN)