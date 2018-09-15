‘Scream My Name’ video cost me N10 million — Emprince

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rave of the moment, Oluwaseun Emitomo, better known as EmPrince has revealed that shooting of his latest single, ‘Scream My Name’ cost him a whooping N10 million

The Nigerian British-based international Afro-beat artiste

has enjoyed positive reviews with the release of his trending song ‘Scream My Name’ and he’s bent on making his mark in the booming music industry in Nigeria.

The song which caught attention like wildfire in harmattan is set to hit screens with a crisp cut visual said to have gulped a whooping N10,000,000 (£21,300) to shoot.

The talented artiste says ‘I spared nothing to shoot one of the best videos to come out of Nigeria’.

The video shot in Central London and Nigeria stars the duo of Nigeria’s heavyweights Oritse Femi and Skales who are also featured on the song.

Directed by the very creative Mic Phillips, it has cameo appearances of international Crown DJ Adex and the popular Oyibo Princess.