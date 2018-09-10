Scores killed in Nasarawa gas explosion

By David Odama

LAFIA– Gas explosion Monday killed score in Nasarawa state. The cause of the incident was yet unknown at the time of this report.

Meanwhile the State House of Assembly has moved to out law and regulate the activities of gas dealers within urban cities across the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi disclosed this known when he led other members on an under spot assessment to Monaco Gas Station, Lafia over the gas explosion that claimed so many lives and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira on yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

The speaker who commiserated with the victims and their families over the ugly incident.

“We discovered that this morning, so many lives were loss, properties were destroyed because of this unfortunate incident but to cut it short I want to sympathized with those that loss their lives and also those that lost their properties, we are indeed very sorry for this very unfortunate incident”

According to the Speaker, the lawmakers under took the on the spot assessment of the calamity that has befallen adding that as a responsible, it government it was necessary for them to see what actually happened.

“It is sad and indeed very unfortunate that this incident would happened at this period, we have a responsibility to protect lives and properties.

“As true representatives of the people, we are going to enact a law that will stop gas activities (business) in the heart of urban towns and cities because we cannot fold our hands to allow this continue.

The speaker called on the citizens to remain calm and be law-abiding in the interest of peace and National development.