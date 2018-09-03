Scores injured, shops destroyed as Poly students, commercial drivers clash in Bida

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Bida town was thrown into confusion yesterday as students of the Federal Polytechnic Bida clashed with commercial drivers at the Esso Motor Park.



The clash later spread to some other major streets of the town.

During the clash which lasted for hours, some shops were said to have been destroyed while many people also sustained various degrees of injuries.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started after some students boarded a commercial bus from Minna to Bida on Saturday and agreed with the driver to take them straight to the campus.

Having settled and paid the price agreed, the driver later reneged on the agreement by taking them to the park where he eventually asked them to alight.

The students, it was gathered went to the garage to lay their complaints to the officials but they were ignored and this infuriated them.

The students returned to the garage yesterday, (Sunday) with some of the Students Union officials to lay their complaints but were allegedly beaten up by some boys in the garage who outnumbered them and injured some of them.

The Institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Husseini Enagi, who confirmed the incident said the students returned to the campus, mobilized themselves and went back to town on rampage.