Science teachers commend Ugwuanyi’s role in education

By Chinedu Adonu

SCIENCE teachers in Enugu State yesterday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his “dynamic” role in promoting science education in the state through procurement and distribution of science equipment, computers and other educational materials to both primary and secondary schools for teaching and learning of sciences.

The teachers made the commendation when members of the executive committee of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, Enugu State branch, paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, the chairman of the association, Mr. Emma Ofordu, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions in the state as well as recruitment of over 4000 teachers in primary and secondary schools.

Mr. Ofordu noted that majority of the teachers recruited were science teachers, adding that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has been rehabilitating schools and reconstructing access roads across the state.

“With all these done in less than three years in office, we hereby decree with the permission from God that come 2019, the governorship seat is yours, no controversy”, the chairman stated.