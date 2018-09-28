Saudi holds farewell party for NAHCON

Commends Nigerian pilgrims

By Fatima Sanda Usara

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) was on the 21st of September 2018 treated to a special reception by the Establishment for Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non Arab Countries, popularly known as Mu’assasa. It was a get-together to give gratitude to the Almighty for helping both parties in discharging their responsibilities to the pilgrims and to give praises to The Creator for a Hajj without disasters.

The occasion kicked off at the point of entrance with a cappella rendition in three different languages welcoming their special guests for gracing the event. The lyrics rang from Arabic to Hausa and English; sang and delivered in an Arabian styled guard of honor setting. Both guests and hosts stood in a lineup as in a group photography pose; digesting the rhythm as it flowed.

With the traditional welcoming party over and back to the hall, the Chairman of the Mu’assasa, Rami Bn Saleh Lubni, described the gathering as a night of leisure to celebrate the successes recorded during the Hajj exercise thus no post Hajj analysis tonight and all formalities were set aside for pure thanksgiving. He thanked NAHCON for making its work easy through the commission’s unfailing cooperation, thereby turning an official working relationship into a joyous and brotherly one. He and his team expressed satisfaction with the way NAHCON moved Hajj operations forward, revealing that wherever they went, they give example with Nigerian Commission and its pilgrims who have evolved impressively over time. One area that received special mention was NAHCON ‘s airport arrangement described by them as one of the best in the world. They are honored working with NAHCON, he said.

Reacting to the comments made by his colleague in the Mu’assasa, the NAHCON Chairman commended the establishment for the dignified reception of Nigerian pilgrims which he described as heart warming. He confessed that whatever service the Mu’assasa establishment offered Nigerian contingent, they did so without attaching monetary values as priority. Barrister Muktar Muhammad conveyed the pilgrims satisfaction with the services rendered and prayed the Almighty to reward them abundantly. Other NAHCON top management officials as well took turns to express their happiness with the amiable relationship existing between NAHCON and the Mu’assasa. Both parties agreed that their relationship has transcended from being business oriented to brotherly. According to Dr Tanko, NAHCON’s liaison officer with the Establishment, there has never been a time he approached them with a problem except that they readily solved it or offered a viable solution.

The night was indicative of the high regard with which the Mu’assasa establishment holds the Nigerian Hajj mission. On the reception team were their highest ranking officials, all relaxed amidst NAHCON’s highest and lowest ranking staff. This was where class was kept aside and all those present converged in the same room to relish the same cross-cultural cuisines prepared for all to enjoy. Afterwards, it was all handshakes and banters until the event faded away. The Mu’assasa is the establishment in charge of pilgrims’ general welfare from the time of their arrival to departure. They ensure all service providers comply to terms and conditions of services and they come to the aid of the pilgrims in times of distress (through a country’s establishment: for example; NAHCON for Nigeria)