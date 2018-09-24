Sarri: I don’t know why West Ham lost four matches

CHELSEA boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted the he was satisfied with a point despite losing his 100 per cent record at West Ham.

The Blues’ perfect start to the season came to a halt as they were held to a goalless draw at West Ham.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were looking to join Liverpool at the top of the Premier League on 18 points after six games, but they were denied by a resilient and enterprising display from their derby hosts.

“I knew West Ham were a very good team,” he said. “I don’t know why they lost their first four matches, they are really a very good team and now with confidence after they won at Everton.

“I think we have played well in the second half, but it’s impossible to win every match. A point is OK today.”