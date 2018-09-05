Saraki’s campaign team hits North-west, North-East

The Senator President, Bukola Saraki-led 85-member advance campaign team for the September 22 Osun State governorship election has hit North East and North Western States to meet with party stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement by Saraki’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, the delegations, led by Senators Ubali Shittu (North West) and Isa Hamma Misau (North East), will be engaged in multiple meetings across the seven North-western states, and the six North-eastern states.

It said the Senate President himself will soon lead a team consisting Senators, members of the House of Representatives, former Governors and top politicians on tour of the two zones as part of his efforts to secure the nod of PDP delegates in the October 6, 2018 national convention.

The statement said, “The Senate President who last Thursday declared his intention to seek the office of the President on the PDP platform has already met and consulted with nine state Governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara; and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

“He has also met with the elder statesmen like Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Ibrahim Babangida, among others.

“The consultations are in line with Saraki’s commitment to ensure that all party stakeholders are carried along in his campaign ahead of the October PDP Presidential primary.

“Members of the North West delegation include Senator Shittu; Yakubu Mohammed, the Special Assistant on Political Affairs to the Senate President; Alhaji Akilu Ndabawa (Kano); Hajiya Fati Kamba, a woman elder in Kebbi; and Alhaji Sheriff Hashiru, a northern youth leader from Kano State.

“Others on the North East delegation include Senator Isah Hamma Misau; Hon. Binta Bello; Alhaji Abubakar Jada; Engineer Mohammed Kachalla; and Mr. Seth Crowther.”