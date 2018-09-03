Saraki chairs PDP Osun governorship campaign c’tee

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday appointed Senate President, Bukola Saraki as chairman of the Osun State governorship campaign committee.

In a brief inauguration ceremony presided over by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Saraki pledged to work tirelessly with members of the committee to deliver the party’s governorship candidate in the September 22 election, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign committee, Saraki thanked the party for the trust reposed in his leadership ability, adding that they would hit the ground running without further delay.

“We will work to ensure that the PDP wins the Osun election. The election is important because PDP has lost two governorship elections in the South West, Ekiti and Ondo states. We must win Osun to prove that Osun is the home ground of the PDP.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, is already no more popular in Osun. I hope that the President, Muhammad Buhari will live up to his promise to world leaders, that elections will be free and fair in Nigeria,” he stated, noting that with the qualities of the members of the committee, the party will coast home to victory.

“The calibre of people in the committee shows the seriousness of the assignment,” he added.

He condemned the use of force by security operatives in the Ekiti governorship polls, even as he warned against the repeat of same in Osun.

Earlier in his speech, Secondus warned the electoral umpire not to take side with the ruling party, adding that what happened in Ekiti would not be allowed to re-occur in Osun.

“Our advice to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is that they must not collude with security agencies to arrest critical stakeholders of the PDP a day to election, as we witnessed in Ekiti.

“We must rise to condemn rigging, vote buying, intimidation in an election by security agencies. If not, 2019 would be sitting on a gun powder,” he warned.

All governors elected on the platform of the party and Presidential aspirants are members of the committee.