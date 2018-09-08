Saraki appoints Onoja as Campaign Spokesman

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organization (ABSCO) has appointed Mr. Ilemona Onoja as spokesperson for the campaign. The appointment is to take effect immediately.



Mr. Onoja, a legal practitioner, was educated at the Benue State University, Makurdi. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos campus and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006. Over the years, Onoja has been a very vocal voice in the campaign for good governance, respect for human rights and upholding the principles of the rule of law.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki on last month formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2019 general elections.

He said that he would ensure that all Nigerians enjoyed “the inalienable right to feel a sense of belonging no matter their background or creed or what part of the country they come from.

