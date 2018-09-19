Saraki appears before Southern, M-Belt leaders, says Presidency not part-time job

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—SENATE President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, appeared before leaders from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, saying Nigeria’s Presidency was not a part-time job.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja when he met with the leaders from the four zones at Asokoro residence of South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Saraki said the next president of Nigeria must be youthful, energetic and vibrant.

Saraki, who backed the call for restructuring of the entire country, said: “It is something we need to do in the interest of not just one part of the country but for the entire Nigeria.

“It will make for more efficiency, more productivity. Buy I think we need restructuring for the country as a whole and not just one part of it. It will add value to the entire country so that everyone can reach its full potentialities.”

The Senate President was at the residence of the elder statesman where the leaders of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF; Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum questioned him on his plans for the zones and the country, especially on restructuring the country, which the forum is pushing.

The leaders also asked the Senate president of his plans to revive the economy, against the backdrop of exponential growth in population.

Saraki, however, expressed concerns that Nigeria had currently become dangerously disunited, lacking leadership capacity and impunity being the order of the day, adding that lack of capacity in the current leadership was the reason the government could not create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

He said: “There is a new order in the world today. All over the world, we are now looking for vibrant, youthful leadership. Even developed democracies are going there because it is not a part-time job, it is not an easy job.

“Today, the Presidency of a country is a 24-hour job if you want to do it properly, especially in an environment where you want to reform a country.

“So you need youthfulness, you need energy, you need vibrancy. And most importantly, you need to be bold and courageous to take those decisions that need to be taken. And also to be focused. These are the qualities that are required.”

The forum has so far met with five presidential aspirants, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; Sina Fagbenro of KOWA Party; Sule Lamido and Saraki.